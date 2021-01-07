ALAMEDA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday asked for the public’s help finding a teenage girl from San Lorenzo who has been missing for about two weeks.

14-year-old Jasmine Hernandez ran away from home around 3 p.m. on Dec. 23.

Jasmine is about 5 feet tall and 120 pounds with long brown hair and brown eyes. She has braces on her upper and lower teeth.

She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jasmine did not have a cellphone with her, and deputies don’t know if she had any money. But she is familiar with public transportation and Union City, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information that might help locate Jasmine can call their local law enforcement agency or the sheriff’s office at (510) 667-7721.

