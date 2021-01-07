OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The quiet reflection of Lake Merritt is where many Oaklanders came to process their feelings over Wednesday’s siege at the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

“It’s infuriating and it’s embarrassing for America, that we have a leader, leader, that is encouraging it. It’s heartbreaking, it really is. there are no other words,” one Oaklander told KPIX5.

On a chilly January day, the recognition that this is America was hard for some to swallow.

“How do we get back to where we can have some kind of united in these United States because we are certainly not there now,” said Steve Adams.

Another woman, who asked not be identified, felt the same shock – at the audacity of rioters taking over the building. “I’ve never met anyone who would put their feet on those desks, so just seeing something like that – that gets me.”

Oaklanders, used to protest on their streets, were stunned by the lack of police presence and intervention on Capitol Hill.

“When Black Lives Matter marched on the capital, there was this incredible show of force of police and military and these people were able to get much further in and actually into the Senate,” said Steven Bucholtz.