WASHINGTON (CBS News) — Vice President Mike Pence announced just after 12:40 a.m. PT Thursday that President-elect Joe Biden won the presidency, after Congress completed the counting of the Electoral College votes. The affirmation came hours after an assault by rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol in an effort to halt the process. Four people died during the insurrection.

President Trump has now acknowledged his election loss for the first time, saying in a statement released early Thursday by his social media director that even though he disagrees with the election outcome, “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

On Wednesday, the president encouraged his supporters to “walk over” to the Capitol as Congress counted the Electoral College votes, the largely ceremonial final step in affirming Mr. Biden’s victory. Although Mr. Trump insisted Vice President Mike Pence had the authority to overturn the election results, Pence defied Mr. Trump on Wednesday and issued a lengthy statement saying he could not change the outcome.