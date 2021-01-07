SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – The California Department of Public Health issued a new advisory discouraging residents from non-essential travel far from home as COVID-19 cases surge.

“It is imperative that California take steps necessary to curb the spread of COVID-19 and contain new sources of infection,” said the order issued by Public Health Director Dr. Tomas Aragon on Wednesday.

Under the order, all Californians are being urged to avoid non-essential travel to any part of the state more than 120 miles from their home or to other states or countries.

CDPH said that such travel within the state “threatens to exacerbate community spread” and that it can increase a person’s chance of spreading and getting the coronavirus, particularly those who travel by air, bus or rail.

The state is also “strongly discouraging” anyone from other states or countries seeking to visit California for tourism or recreation at this time, amid concerns about introducing new sources of infection or introducing new strains of COVID-19.

The advisory also urges Californians returning to the state and anyone arriving from out-of-state to self-quarantine for 10 days. Exceptions apply for those arriving to meet “critical healthcare staffing needs,” those taking part in emergency response along with those who routinely cross state lines or county borders for essential travel.

Local health officials are allowed to impose stricter travel restrictions, the order notes. Last month, both San Francisco and Santa Clara County ordered all residents to quarantine for 10 days upon return from travel.

The revised health order comes as officials said the Bay Area’s stay-at-home order, which is set to expire on Friday, would likely be extended as cases continue rising.