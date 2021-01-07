SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Police were seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been repeatedly stalking a San Jose woman and “becoming bolder in his attempts to contact the victim,” police said.
San Jose police said the man has appeared at the woman’s door at the Mission Grove Apartments eight different times and somehow knows her name even though she has never met him.
On December 3rd, neighbors of the woman chased the man off and he fled in a newer model black Honda Civic with an unknown license plate.
The man returned on December 28th at around 11 p.m. but fled before police arrived.
The man is described as white, between 30 and 40 years old, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a tan flat cap, black face covering, a black leather jacket, light blue jeans, and black shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matthew Sanfilippo by email at 4186@sanjoseca.gov.
