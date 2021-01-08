SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Five people escaped a two-alarm fire at a single-family home in San Jose Friday afternoon, according to authorities.
The San Jose Fire Department said the fire burned a house on Broken Lance Court near Monterey Road and Chynoweth Avenue in South San Jose.
The department tweeted about the fire in the city’s Deer Run neighborhood shortly after 2 p.m. and followed up with another tweet saying the fire had been knocked down by 2:30 p.m.
The fire was contained to one house, the fire department said.
Fire knocked down at 2:30pm. A total of 5 patients treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene. Chyoweth remains closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/UDzu2QGbxH
— San Jose Fire Dept. (@SJFD) January 8, 2021
Five people in the home were treated for smoke inhalation and released at the scene, the fire department said.
Chynoweth Avenue was closed between Monterey Road and Running Bear Drive because of the fire department activity.
