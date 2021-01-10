SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose are investigating killings on Saturday and Sunday, the city’s first two homicides of 2021.

About 7:30 p.m. on Saturday officers responded to a shooting report near the intersection of Woz Way and Auzerais Avenue, next to the Children’s Discovery Museum and Discovery Meadow.

Woz Way Shooting Scene





A passerby had flagged down a California Highway Patrol unit in the area and reported the shooting in a homeless encampment there.

San Jose officers found a man in a tent with at least one gunshot wound and took life-saving measures before he was taken to a hospital. He was later pronounced dead.

Mammoth Drive Shooting Scene





The second fatal shooting was reported about 2:30 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of Mammoth Drive near the Regional Medical Center, where a man was located and pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of both victims will be released by the Santa Clara County Coroner’s Office after they are confirmed and next of kin is notified.

There are no suspects identified yet in either shooting, police said, asking anyone with information to contact the Homicide unit at (408) 277-5283.

Tips can be submitted anonymously on the Crime Stoppers hotline at (408) 947-7867.

