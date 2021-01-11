ALLENDALE (CBS SF) — The driver of a vehicle died in a crash Monday on Interstate Highway 505 in unincorporated Solano County, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The crash was reported at about 7:30 p.m. just north of Allendale Road. Only the driver was in the vehicle that crashed.
The vehicle overturned in the crash, CHP officials said.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.