WASHINGTON (CBS News) — House Democrats on Monday unveiled an impeachment resolution accusing President Trump of “incitement of an insurrection” over the January 6 attack on the Capitol, moving closer to impeaching the president for the second time less than two weeks before he leaves office.
The impeachment resolution was spearheaded by Democratic Representatives David Cicilline, Jamie Raskin and Ted Lieu, has the backing of at least 210 Democrats. The bill says the president “engaged in high Crimes and Misdemeanors by inciting violence against the Government of the United States.”
The resolution cites Mr. Trump’s speech to supporters on January 6 near the White House, before the crowd moved to the Capitol.