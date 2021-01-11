MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – Police in Morgan Hill are searching for suspects connected to in a drive-by shooting at a city park last week.

Officers responded to Gavilan Park on Crest Avenue after a person was found shot on January 5 around 5:20 a.m. The victim, only identified as an adult male, suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper torso and was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Police determined in their investigation that the suspect vehicle, which had several occupants, stopped by the park’s public restrooms before the shooting.

While exiting the park, police said the suspect vehicle slowed as it approached the victim, who was standing near the park’s baseball field. A shot was fired by someone inside the vehicle, before the vehicle left the scene headed northbound on Crest Avenue.

Police said the suspect vehicle is a dark gray or black sedan. Officers are reviewing video surveillance and evidence collected at the scene.

Morgan Hill Police has released surveillance photos of a man who was seen exiting the public restroom prior to the shooting, who may be linked to the incident.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Ryan Warren at 669-253-4894 or the CrimeStoppers anonymous tip line at 408-947-7867.