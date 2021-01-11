SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Cloud software giant Salesforce says it has “taken action” against the Republican National Committee to prevent it from sending fundraising emails that claim election fraud and contain inflammatory language that could lead to additional political violence.

Since election day, the RNC has been sending out hundreds of emails using Salesforce-owned email marketing firm ExactTarget to subscribers saying that Democrats stole the election and that Congress needs to overturn the results of the election won by President-elect Joe Biden.

Referring to the rioting at the U.S. Capitol last Wednesday, a Salesforce spokesperson said in a prepared statement, “We are all deeply troubled by the terrible events of January 6. And while we all hope that they are never repeated, sadly there remains a risk of politically incited violence across the country. The Republican National Committee has been a long-standing customer, predating the current Administration, and we have taken action to prevent its use of our services in any way that could lead to violence.”

It was not clear what action Salesforce has taken or whether the action would affect the Trump campaign, as well as the RNC.

Meanwhile, according to a report by Vice Media Group, the RNC said as of January 6, it “decided independently to stop fundraising on all of our digital platforms, including on Salesforce.”

The report in Vice publication Motherboard said that between November 3 and January 6—after the election—the campaign sent 569 emails, with virtually each one saying the presidential election was fraudulent or rigged and asking supporters to donate money.

The report said less than a half-hour before police lines were breached in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, the RNC sent an email using ExactTarget saying, “Every single Patriot from across the Country must step up RIGHT NOW if we’re going to successfully DEFEND the integrity of this Election. President Trump is calling on YOU to bolster our Official Defend America Fund.”

In 2018, the New York Times reported the RNC had compiled a list of 20 million email addresses and cellphone numbers of Trump supporters.