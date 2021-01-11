SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco on Monday announced the weekend arrest of a suspect in a Tenderloin shooting that killed a 37-year-old man last week, police said.
The shooting happened Thursday night, around 10:50 p.m. near the corner of Eddy and Mason streets, according to police.
After responding to the shooting, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the days following the fatal shooting, investigators were able to identify 41-year-old James George as a suspect. Then on Saturday night, investigators located George, an Antioch resident, near Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco and arrested him on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, police said.
George remains in custody, according to jail records. The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim.
