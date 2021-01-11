SONOMA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Authorities in Sonoma County over the weekend arrested a man suspected of attacking a woman in her home before leading deputies on a wild, high-speed pursuit for six miles.

The suspect, 43-year-old Santa Rosa resident Tai Kincaid, was arrested on multiple felonies Saturday night after the attack and chase.

At approximately 5:15 p.m., dispatch received a 911 call that a man attacked a woman in her home located in the 5000 block of Bohemian Highway in Camp Meeker. Responding deputies learned a man had broken into a woman’s house, thrown chairs at her and choked her.

The suspect fled the scene in a vehicle when a neighbor came to the home in response to the victim’s cries for help. Deputies called for medical assistance for the victim and got a description of the car Kincaid was driving.

A short time later, authorities received a call from a person on Green Hill Road that Kincaid had just left a property and appeared intoxicated. The person also provided a description of the suspect vehicle including its license plate.

Additional deputies responded to the area to assist in the search for Kincaid, who was found parked in his car on the 4800 block of Occidental Road. After being ordered by the deputy not to move, Kincaid sped away. He led authorities on a pursuit through the Country Club area of west Santa Rosa, hitting speeds up to 70 MPH and driving through several stop signs.

Deputies set up a spike strip at the intersection of Occidental Road and Sanford Road that punctured the suspect vehicle’s tires, but Kincaid continued driving westbound on Occidental Road until a tire came off the car and it spun out and stopped on the 8700 block of Occidental Road.

Deputies ordered Kincaid to show his hands and get out of the car, but Kincaid repeatedly dropped his hands out of sight and refused to exit the vehicle. The suspect eventually complied and was taken into custody.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department Twitter account posted information on the arrest and a photo of the scene on Monday.

Man in jail on $500K bail after attacking a woman in her west county home and leading deputies on a pursuit Saturday night. Tai Kincaid, 43, Santa Rosa, was arrested and booked into jail for seven felonies. pic.twitter.com/iwgJTTiNjk — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) January 11, 2021

Kincaid was booked into county jail on seven felonies, including two counts of assault with a deadly weapon, two counts of burglary, vandalism, elder abuse, and evading peace officers. The suspect is being held on $500,000 bail due to a bail enhancement granted by a judge.