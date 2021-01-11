OAKLAND (CBS SF) — The Alameda County District Attorney on Monday announced that her office would not be filing new charges against former BART police officer Anthony Pirone following a lengthy investigation into his involvement with Oscar Grant’s death.

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley had announced the reopening of the investigation into Pirone’s involvement with the death of Oscar Grant in late October of last year.

Grant died early New Year’s Day 2009 after being shot in the back while laying on his stomach on the BART Fruitvale Station platform. Only former officer Johannes Mehserle has been charged in connection to hiss death;

Mehserle was tried and convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2010. A judge sentenced Mehserle to two years in jail minus time served, and Mehserle was paroled after 11 months.

Grant’s family has been calling for Pirone to be charged in connection with Grant’s death after a report from an internal affairs investigation was unsealed in 2019. The report claimed that Pirone’s actions were “aggressive and unreasonable” and noted that he used a racial epithet against Grant when he was being detained. Pirone also at one point knelt on Grant’s neck as the officers struggled with him on the BART platform.

While a statement released by O’Malley’s office condemned “Anthony Pirone’s conduct in the strongest of terms,” the statement said the investigation “has concluded that he cannot be charged with murder or any other criminal offense.”

Attorneys for the Grant family had asked O’Malley to file felony murder charges against Pirone. With the passing of California Senate Bill 1437 in 2018, defendants can be charged with felony murder for aiding and abetting a killing.