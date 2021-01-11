SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) — One woman remains missing Monday after being swept out to sea Sunday afternoon at Pescadero State Beach in San Mateo County.

Around 3:15 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a man and a woman were searching for mussels at the beach when waves swept them from the rocks.

The man, identified as a 39-year-old Redwood City resident, was rescued and taken to the hospital. He was discharged on Sunday night, said Cecile Juliette, San Mateo County Fire Department’s spokesperson.

Cal Fire San Mateo Santa Cruz Unit provided air support during the search for the woman who was still missing.

One person is missing and one person is being rushed to the hospital by ambulance after they were swept into the ocean at Pescadero State Beach. #PescaderoIC pic.twitter.com/BbvINkKolF — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 11, 2021

Along with the fire department, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Coast Guard, California State Parks, Coastside Fire Protection District, the La Honda Fire Brigade and paramedics responded to the scene.

MORE: The two people were wearing waders and searching for mussels on the rocks when they were swept into the ocean. A witness was able to pull one person out. The other was swept under the waves. #PescaderoIC pic.twitter.com/yVfePj7SgQ — CAL FIRE CZU (@CALFIRECZU) January 11, 2021

Crews could not find the woman after hours of searching on Sunday.

San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Detective Rosemerry Blankswade said on Monday that so far there are no other searches planned due to the treacherous wave conditions.

Blankswade said that the tides made it difficult to know the location of the woman, but they would re-evaluate if there was any further information.

The rescue at Pescadero was not the only surf rescue in the Bay Area Sunday.

A massive swell, kicked up by storms out in the Pacific Ocean, capsized several small sailboats ‘like dominoes’ at the mouth of the Santa Cruz Harbor Sunday afternoon. Several marine rescue units and local surfers had to pull 12 children who were taking part in a sail school from the turbulent, frigid waters.

A San Jose man was swept from the bluffs into the ocean in the Marin Headlands area off Point Bonita, Golden Gate National Park Service reported on Twitter.

The man and his friends were scrambling along the bluffs when the high surf caught him at about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

National Park Rangers, Southern Marin Fire Protection District, a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter and lifeboat, and a California Highway Patrol helicopter were all part of the search for the man, which was hampered by extreme ocean conditions. The search was suspended after nightfall, but resumed in the morning, Golden Gate NPS reported.

The National Weather Service San Francisco Bay Area warned that “high astronomical tides” known as “King Tides” will continue impacting the coast on Monday and into Tuesday morning.

