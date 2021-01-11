SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX)– Warriors head coach Steve Kerr takes being on time seriously.

It doesn’t matter if you’re a two-time NBA MVP, a three-time NBA All-Star or a GRAMMY-award winning rapper; if you’re late, you’re late… and it’ll cost you.

Ahead of Sunday’s game against the Toronto Raptors, Kerr reminisced about the time he fined rapper Drake, Steph Curry and Draymond Green for being late to the team’s flight a couple of years ago.

“We had a home game and we were flying to L.A. after our home game, and Steph and Draymond weren’t on the plane at the departure time,” explained Kerr. “Eric Housen, our travel man called Steph to see what was going on and Steph said ‘oh my fault. I’m with Drake and Draymond we’re at the arena still. Sorry we’re late.'”

At the time, the team had a rule that players could bring a friend on the plane a couple of times a year.

“Unbeknownst to me, Steph decided to use one of his slots for Drake,” said Kerr. “Drake got on the plane that night with Draymond and Steph and I fined all three of them for being late, and Drake paid his $500 fine. You can ask him that. True story.”

Curry added more detail to the tale, explaining just why they were late.

“We were chopping it up with Drake in the parking lot”, said Curry. I think he put it in a song, him taking a team plane from Oracle”, said Curry.

The Canadian rapper put that line in his song “Free Smoke” on his 2017 project “More Life”.

Drake wasn’t at a empty Chase Center Sunday when the Raptors squared off with the resurgent Warriors. Damion Lee converted the tying and go-ahead free throws with 3.3 seconds left to lift Golden State to a 106-105 victory.

Curry, who had been on a roll lately, shot just 2 of 16 and missed nine of his 10 3s for 11 points Sunday after scoring 143 over his previous four games, including a career-high 62 one week earlier against Portland.