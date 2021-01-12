REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF/CNN) — GoFundMe donations to help the family of Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died on January 7 following injuries sustained during the the Capitol siege, soared to over $600,000 early Tuesday while Redwood City-based tech giant took action to ban fundraising efforts associated with political violence.

Donating sums from $10 to hundreds , 13,400 individuals had donated to the Sicknick Fund by Tuesday morning.

Meanwhile, the online fundraising platform said it will no longer allow people to solicit donations for travel expenses used for potentially violent political events.

“Due to the violence, GoFundMe has removed numerous fundraisers intended to raise money for travel expenses,” a spokesperson for the company told CNN Business.

The spokesperson said the company will also remove fundraisers for travel expenses for any future political events where there is a “risk of violence by the attendees.”

The company will “continue to remove fundraisers that attempt to spread misinformation about the election, promote conspiracy theories and contribute to or participate in attacks on US democracy,” the spokesperson said.

The online fundraising company joins a long list of Bay Area tech companies that are making statements in an attempt to take action against the violence.

Payment company Stripe will no longer process Trump campaign donations, and Airbnb announced Monday that people who are associated with violent hate groups were removed from the platform. The home-sharing company also canceled reservations and removed accounts associated with hate group members, including the Proud Boys.

GoFundMe has also been used for good during this chaotic and violent time.