SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Jeffrey Caron, who is suspected of using the graffiti tag ‘Nuke’, has been arrested for allegedly defacing a mural on wall on the side of a San Francisco art museum, authorities said.

San Francisco police investigators said officers from their Tenderloin Station responded to the area of Hyde and Fulton Streets on Jan. 2 at approximately 12:25 a.m. for a report of a vandalism in progress.

A witness told police that an unknown male suspect had spray painted over a mural.

While the incident was being investigated, officers observed a suspect on the 100 block of Hyde Street matching the description provided by the witness.

They detained Caron, who was positively identified as the suspect. He was transported to San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on one count of felony vandalism.

While an arrest has been made, the incident remains an active investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD 24 Hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.