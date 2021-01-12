SAUSALITO (CBS SF) — A Sausalito woman was nearly kidnapped from her home at gunpoint by her ex-boyfriend, aided by the woman’s own father and brother, according to police.

Sausalito police said the kidnapping was foiled by another resident in the victim’s home who opened fire with a handgun, causing the three suspects to flee, after which they were quickly arrested.

Police officers were called to the 500 block of Easterby St. at about 11:53 on Monday after multiple parties reported hearing a gunshot and yelling in the area. Officers were told one reporting party stated they heard “get in the car” from a male’s voice.

As officers responded, a sedan was seen heading east on Easterby at a high rate of speed and officers pulled it over. Inside were three people who were determined to have been involved in the disturbance on Easterby Street and all three were detained.

The suspects were identified as Partner Hooten, 46, David Wasylina, 59, and Zackary Wasylina, 34, all from Turlock. Hooten is the ex-boyfriend of the victim while David Wasylina and Zackary Wasylina are the victim’s father and brother, respectively.

Investigators determined that Zackary Wasylina contacted his sister at the front door and asked her to come out and talk to their father. When the victim came out of the house, she was then confronted by Hooten, who held her against her will and attempted to force her into the vehicle.

During the struggle, police said Hooten was waving a firearm in the air and said he was going to kill himself and the victim.

Another male resident from inside the home heard the commotion and came outside with his own handgun, saw the victim being forced into a vehicle, and fired a round into the ground to stop the potential kidnapping, police said.

The gunshot caused Hooten to release the victim and all three suspects fled in the vehicle. No one was injured during the incident.

All three suspects were booked into the Marin County Jail. Partner Hooten was booked for kidnapping, false imprisonment, felon in possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit a crime and possession of a controlled substance. David Wasylina was booked for conspiracy to commit a crime and an outstanding $50,000 warrant out of Stanislaus County. Zackary Wasylina was booked for possession of a loaded firearm and conspiracy to commit a crime.

Bail was set at $100,000 for each suspect.

The Sausalito Police Department said the incident was still under investigation and more charges could be filed in the case.