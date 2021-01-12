SAN BRUNO (KPIX) – Add YouTube to the growing list of online social media outlets that have suspended President Donald Trump.
The San Bruno-based video-sharing website is the latest platform to ban President Trump.
YouTube announced Wednesday night it was shutting down Donald J. Trump’s official channel for at least a week, citing ongoing concerns about potential violence.
Google is the parent company of YouTube.
After the deadly January 6 attack on Capitol Hill as Congress met to tally each state’s electoral votes and confirm President-elect Joe Biden and Vice-president elect Kamala Harris as the winners, other platforms including Twitter, Facebook, and Google have announced similar bans on President Trump’s accounts.
YouTube posted a series of Tweets Tuesday night explaining the move, saying “in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies.”
The shutdown is for a minimum of 7 days. YouTube disabled comments on the President’s channel indefinitely.
1/ After review, and in light of concerns about the ongoing potential for violence, we removed new content uploaded to Donald J. Trump’s channel for violating our policies. It now has its 1st strike & is temporarily prevented from uploading new content for a *minimum* of 7 days.
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021
2/ Given the ongoing concerns about violence, we will also be indefinitely disabling comments on President Trump’s channel, as we’ve done to other channels where there are safety concerns found in the comments section. https://t.co/1aBENHGU5z
— YouTubeInsider (@YouTubeInsider) January 13, 2021