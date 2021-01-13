BERKELEY (CBS SF) – An Oakland man was arrested for having a loaded/concealed gun following a foot chase with a Berkeley officer Tuesday night, police said Wednesday.

The 27-year-old man was spotted shortly after 9:40 p.m. driving a white sedan south on Fifth Street. When an officer drove toward the vehicle, the driver sped away toward University Village in Albany, where officers were looking for a vehicle that had been involved in a burglary, according to police.

A separate officer inside University Village saw the man crash his sedan into a parked vehicle near Kinkead Way and Red Oak Avenue.

The man ran when the officer approached him, police said, ignoring commands to stop. The officer chased him and saw the man drop a metallic object as he was running, according to police.

After catching the suspect and retracing his path, police said officers found that the metal object was a loaded gun.

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and run, resisting arrest, carrying a loaded/concealed gun, violating parole and weapons-related offenses.

