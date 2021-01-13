PLEASANT HILL (KPIX 5) — Members of a Pleasant Hill family on an evening walk Monday night were left with bruises and welts after being targeted in a paintball gun attack, authorities said.

Pleasant Hill police said the attack happened on Pleasant Hill Road near Taylor Road around 9:20 p.m. Monday. Celeste Andrini told KPIX 5 that she and her two kids were just taking a walk, when a car driving by started firing at them.

Andrini says they didn’t know what they were shot with at first but they felt the wet paint and found paintball remnants scattered on the ground. Andrini also captured cellphone video of the frightening attack in which one can hear the rounds of paintballs being fired at them.

The family doesn’t believe this was a targeted attack; just that they were in the wrong place at the wrong time. However, not only was her family hit once, Andrini says the suspects looped around to open fire on them a second time.

“I had yelled out that I got shot. Then I reached for my leg and it was orange so I figured it was a paintball,” she said.

Along with rattled nerves, Andrini suffered welts on her leg.

“I got home and there was a dent in my skin and it swelled around the dent,” Andrini says.

Andrini said the car involved is a blue metallic Hyundai Elantra.

The family has turned over all of the evidence they have to Pleasant Hill police and told KPIX they hope this doesn’t happen again to anyone else.

Police say there have been no other reported cases of paintball shootings in the area even though Andrini says their neighbor’s car was hit by a pellet. Those who live in the area are somewhat surprised to hear such a senseless attack happened here.

River and Ricardo Perez live in Pleasant Hill.

They say, “A lot of families know a lot of families around here so you kind of don’t get that.”

Pleasant Hill Police Sergeant Janalya Pierson encourages anyone that has any information on this case to contact the department.

Investigators are looking to gather surveillance footage from the area to help identify the suspects. This is being considered an assault, a crime that can be charged as a felony.