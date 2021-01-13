SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A police sting operation has led to the recovery of stolen items being sold on Facebook and the arrest of a suspect, police said Wednesday.

San Mateo police said a storage locker on the 100 block of W. 3rd Ave was burglarized on Sunday afternoon. After discovering the theft, the victim searched online and found several of his stolen items listed on Facebook Marketplace from a seller out of San Jose.

A police officer posing as a prospective buyer engaged with the seller over the next two days and indicated he would buy the stolen items, agreeing to meet at Marina Plaza in San Jose on Tuesday at 5 p.m. police said.

On Tuesday, the undercover officer along with backup patrol officers were positioned at Marina Plaza to wait for the seller, who arrived at around 5:17 p.m. and was arrested. He was identified as Tyghe Mullin, 32, of San Jose, who has a number of warrants for his arrest out of Santa Clara County, according to police.

A search of Mullin’s vehicle revealed at least four items that belonged to the burglary victim and a search of Mullin evealed drug paraphernalia and credit card and other personal information that did not belong to him.

According to police, Mullin admitted to knowing the property was stolen and that he was the subject our officer had been engaging with on Facebook Messenger but denied being responsible for the initial burglary. Mullin’s name did not match the “seller” depicted on Facebook Marketplace, police said.

Mullin was arrested for possession of stolen property and additional charges. Police said there may be additional victims and suspects and the investigation was continuing.