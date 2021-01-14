SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — How’s the COVID-19 vaccine rollout going? Well, that depends on where you live.

In Contra Costa County, resident Sandra Bauer was able to sign up herself and her husband for their doses via the county portal on Wednesday. “They’ll check it out and see if you qualify, probably double checking your age and they’ll send you an email and then they’ll send you how to apply for the appointment,” Bauer told KPIX 5.

In Sonoma County, home health care workers were getting their first doses in a drive-thru mass vaccination site.

In Alameda County, the public health department opened a website portal to sign up, that briefly crashed from too many people logging on to register for appointments.

In Santa Clara County, software glitches had county officials pulling out their hair.

“We’re trying to get people vaccinated right?” said County Counsel James Williams. “The imperative is to get people vaccinated. But if people are doing things that are improper, we’re obviously going to call that out.”

This is all happening as the state opens up the criteria for vaccination to anyone 65 and older. Counties like Santa Clara and Marin say they don’t have the doses to fulfill that group right now.

“We hope to be in a position to do that as well, as soon as we get more vaccine supply here locally,” Williams said.

ALSO READ: