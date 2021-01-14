MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police in Mountain View on Thursday announced a 19-year-old male resident has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that seriously injured another man earlier this week.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, Mountain View police officers responded to reports of a man suffering from a stab wound to the chest who had arrived at the El Camino Hospital emergency room.

The victim, a 20-year-old male Mountain View resident, was subsequently taken to a different area hospital treatment for emergency surgery. He is currently recuperating.

Detectives and officers immediately began an investigation into the incident. 19-year-old Mountain View man Salvador Lee was identified as the suspect. During the investigation, police learned that Lee and the victim got into an argument at a bus stop on the 400 block of North Shoreline Boulevard when the stabbing happened.

Lee was arrested early Wednesday morning at his Mountain View residence. He has been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said they believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.