SAN JOSE (KPIX 5) — While no one won the big prize in the Powerball lottery drawing Wednesday evening, those who bought tickets in the South Bay are advised to check their numbers.

One of two tickets worth almost $2.8 million dollars was sold in San Jose.

People were lining up at Paul’s Market on Empire Street in San Jose Thursday, hoping they can take advantage of the store’s good luck.

The corner store sold a Powerball ticket worth $2.76 million in Wednesday night’s drawing.

“I’m absolutely excited; absolutely thrilled! Happy for my customer, my store and for my community here,” said Singh, the owner of Paul’s Market. “Especially during the pandemic times. This is good news.”

So far, the multi-million dollar winner hasn’t stepped forward. He or she has 180 days to collect the winnings. Longtime customer Albert Acosta is hoping his turn might be next.

“I was wishing I would’ve been here. I might have bought the ticket myself!” said Acosta. “I will continue buying my rolls from the gentleman and maybe we’ll win some money together.”

“This is what I tell all my customers. Go for it!” said Singh.

Paul’s Market also gets a bonus for selling a winning ticket.

“I’m hoping lightning strikes again,” said Singh. “We’re trying to get another bigger winner, hopefully if not here, in San Jose. That would be super awesome.”

The winning numbers for the Wednesday Powerball drawing were 4 19 23 25 and 49 with 14 as the Powerball number.

With no big winner, the Powerball jackpot keeps growing. It is now up to $640 million and will likely get even larger before the next drawing.

Between Friday’s Mega Millions prize that currently stands at $750 million and Saturday’s Powerball prize, the combined jackpot is $1.4 billion.