SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Health officials have begun to aggressively roll out COVID-19 vaccinations to California residents, but there currently is not enough vaccine available for all 40 million Californians to receive an inoculation at once.
So officials have come up with a multi-tiered eligibility process. Currently, the state is in the first stage of distribution. Some counties may adjust their tiers to match their most pressing needs.
The state vaccination website can be found at: https://www.calvax.org/
Here where to sign up in your county to be alerted when you can receive a vaccination:
- Alameda County: https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/44974350ffd14f288b03b029f2486ba8
- Berkeley:
https://www.cityofberkeley.info/covid19-vaccine/#when
- Contra Costa County:
https://forms.microsoft.com/Pages/ResponsePage.aspx?id=3tkgKC3cY0OGJvKwA0OMRRd1QfIVjtpAkM-cYiio35ZUM0hIWVpaOTJHSDBTM0ZLSU5SNUM3NEo0OCQlQCN0PWcu
- Marin County:
https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine/distribution#when
- Napa County:
https://www.countyofnapa.org/3096/COVID-19-Vaccines
- San Mateo County:
https://www.smchealth.org/covidvaccine
- Santa Clara County: link provides links to health care providers including Kaiser, PAMF (Sutter Health, Stanford, SCV Medical, Regional)
https://www.sccgov.org/sites/covid19/Pages/COVID19-vaccine-information-for-public.aspx
- San Francisco:
https://www.sfdph.org/dph/files/ig/FAQ-COVID-Vaccine.pdf
- Solano County:
https://www.solanocounty.com/depts/ph/coronavirus_links/covid_19_vaccines.asp
- Sonoma County:
https://socoemergency.org/emergency/novel-coronavirus/vaccine-information/how-should-i-expect-to-get-my-vaccine/
- Santa Cruz County
https://www.santacruzhealth.org/HSAHome/HSADivisions/PublicHealth/CommunicableDiseaseControl/CoronavirusHome/Vaccine.aspx
California State Vaccination Tiers
Tier 1A
- Healthcare workers
- Long-term care residents
1B Tier One
- Individuals 75 and older
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — education (teachers), childcare, emergency services, food and agriculture
1B Tier Two
- Individuals 65-74 years of age
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — transportation and logistics, industrial, commercial, residential, and sheltering facilities and services, critical manufacturing
- Congregate settings with outbreak risk — incarcerated, homeless
Tier 1C
- Individuals 50 -64 years of age
- People 16-49 years of age and have an underlying health condition or disability which increases their risk of severe COVID-19
- Those at risk of exposure at work in the following sectors — water and wastewater, defense, energy, chemical and hazardous materials, communications and IT, financial services, government operations / community-based essential functions
Tier 1D
- To Be Determined