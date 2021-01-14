RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Grey Lonewalker Curtiss, a 26-year-old San Francisco man, has been charged with attempted murder in a stabbing that took place in the parking lot of the Richmond Police headquarters during a child custody exchange.

Richmond investigators said Curtiss was being held on attempted murder, aggravated mayhem and assault with a deadly weapon.

According to police at around 6 p.m. Sunday, Curtiss met with the mother of his daughter at the Richmond Police Department to conduct a child custody exchange.

Curtiss parked in front of the police department and exited the vehicle to conduct the exchange with the child’s mother. But after the exchange was complete and the daughter was safely in her mother’s car, an argument ensued between Curtiss and the child’s mother.

The victim, a 28-year-old Richmond man who was in the mother’s vehicle with the child, exited the vehicle to assist the woman. As the victim approached Curtiss, he allegedly was attacked and stabbed multiple times.

Police department personnel heard the commotion and alerted officers, who arrived and separated Curtiss and the victim.

The victim was transported to a trauma center in serious condition, but is expected to survive his stabbing injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing is asked to contact Homicide Detective Brian Hoffman at (510) 621-1755 or at bhoffman@richmondpd.net, or call the anonymous tip like at (510) 307-8177.