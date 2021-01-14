SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in South San Francisco are searching for a man suspected of sexually assaulting a woman who was on a walk Tuesday morning.
Officers said in a statement that the 24-year-old victim was walking west on Randolph Avenue towards Edison Avenue around 5:50 a.m. when the suspect approached and attacked her. The woman began screaming and the suspect left the scene on foot heading east on Randolph Avenue.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned male with a slender build, standing 5’7″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Police said the suspect was wearing a black beanie, gray medical face mask, a black jacket and black sweat pants at the time of the incident.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the department at 650-877-8900 or by emailing tips@ssf.net. Tips can also be given anonymously at 650-952-2244.