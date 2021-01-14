OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A domestic dispute led to a shooting Wednesday evening at an Oakland Housing Authority property, police said.
Oakland police responded at 5:46 p.m. to the shooting in the 1100 block of Poplar Street where a woman shot a man after using the gun to break out the windows of his wife’s car.
The man’s injuries are not considered life-threatening, but he was hospitalized, according to Oakland and Oakland Housing Authority police.
The suspect left in a vehicle driven by someone else and both were arrested a short time later. The victim identified both suspects, OHA spokeswoman Greer McVay said.
Oakland police and paramedics arrived at the West Oakland property before OHA police, McVay said.
“We certainly take this very seriously,” she said. “We are sad that this happened. We are hoping for a speedy recovery for the victim.”
