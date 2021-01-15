ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — Police in Antioch were investigating a shooting that sent three people to the hospital Thursday night.
Officers with the Antioch Police Department responded at 6:50 p.m. to the 1100 block of Sycamore Drive on a report of a shooting.
Responding officers located three men suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to the hospital and were listed in stable condition Thursday night, police said.
Police said the suspects in the shooting were seen fleeing the area prior to officers arriving at the scene.
The suspects have not been located.
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.