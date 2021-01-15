COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Bernal Heights, Fire, Fire department, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco firefighters tackled a one-alarm house fire Friday morning in the Bernal Heights neighborhood.

The blaze was first reported about 10:30 a.m. in the garage of a home in the 3800 block of Folsom Street.

One alarm fire in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights. (Brandon Bilinski)

The fire has since spread to the house’s first and second floors, the fire department said in a Twitter post about 10:40 a.m.

The fire department asked residents to avoid the area.

This story will be updated.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.