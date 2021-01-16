SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose resident Suliasi Kaho, taken into custody after an intense manhunt in a terrified South Bay neighborhood, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, authorities said.

Police arrested the 27-year-old San Jose resident after he allegedly began discharging a gun in a neighborhood and then fled, forcing SWAT officers to conduct a yard-by-yard search on Friday.

Kaho was also facing charges that included shooting into an occupied dwelling and carrying a loaded firearm in public.

He also had an outstanding out of county misdemeanor warrant for his arrest at the time of this incident.

Kaho allegedly had opened fire on officers who had responded at 4:25 a.m. to multiple callers reporting a male suspect firing a gun in the area of Lynette Way and Duffy Way in the city’s Mayfair neighborhood. No officers were injured in the shooting.

“Officers were not able to return fire. It happened very quickly. They reacted and took cover,” said San Jose Police Sgt. Christian Camarillo. “By the time they were able to ascertain what was going they lost sight of the suspect.”

Following an hours-long manhunt neighborhood, police and SWAT officers centered on a home on Duffy Way where negotiators convinced the suspect to surrender peacefully. Police said there were multiple family members in the house when Kaho surrendered. It was not clear whether anyone in the home was being held against their will.

Heavily armed tactical officers from San Jose Police searching house to house for suspect who fired shots at officers on corner of Duffy & Lynette Way at 425am. Neighborhood on lockdown. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/zDyUj3gYgH — Kiet Do (@kietdo) January 15, 2021

Police had set up a perimeter and a door-to-door search was underway for the suspect who police said was “armed and dangerous.” People in the area were urged to shelter at home.

Just before 9:20 a.m., San Jose police tweeted that a suspect was taken into custody, and there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Streets were closed in the area and a portion of S. King Road and San Antonio St. was also closed near the scene, police said.

The suspect has been booked into the Santa Clara County jail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dorris #4381 of the San Jose Police Department’s Assault unit at 408-277-4161.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.