MONTEREY COUNTY (CBS SF) — An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 hit in the area of Aromas in Monterey County just after 8 p.m. Saturday night, according to the USGS.

The temblor was reported with an initial magnitude of 4.5 by the United States Geological Survey, but was later adjusted to 4.2. The quake happened at about 8:01 p.m. and was centered about 2.5 miles southeast of the census designated area of Aromas and north of Salinas.

At least 5 aftershocks rattled through the area following the initial shallow quake, the largest measuring 3.0 at 8:06 p.m. The epicenter was near the famed San Andreas Fault.

Aromas Fire District Capt. Steven Baumeister — whose station is located about five miles west of the epicenter — said his team was returning to the station from an incident at the time of the quake.

“Everything was in order. We did a quick check around the area and there are no reports of damage or injuries,” said Baumeister. “We received a few calls, but that’s it.”

In the San Francisco Bay Area, BART trains ran at reduced speeds while officials made sure there was no damage to tracks.

Callers flooded the Santa Clara Police Department’s 911 phone line asking about the quake.

“As a reminder, 9-1-1 is NOT an information line. Please do not call 9-1-1 to ask, “Was that an earthquake?” the police sent out in an alert.

Bay Area residents reported feeling the temblor — a jolt and 3 seconds of shaking — as far away as San Francisco, Walnut Creek, Oakland and in Marin County. So far, there has been no reports of injury or damage.

Mark Krueger felt in San Francisco’s Sunset district.

“Definitely stronger than average quake here in the Inner Sunset of SF,” he posted on Twitter. “Not super sharp movement, but decent amount of movement.”

Kassandra Bell said the quake rocked her home in the Santa Cruz area.

“Capitola was shaking pretty good,” she posted.

Rachel B, meanwhile, posted: “Pretty good jolt here in the Santa Cruz Mountains, too.”

And Sean R followed with — “Felt it good in Santa Cruz too. Good strong jolt followed by a few smaller ones. Almost knocked my TV over.”

A couple of KPIX 5 reporters also tweeted about the quake. Andria Borba tweeted immediately after it hit.

Okay, who else felt that earthquake? — Andria Borba (@AndriaKPIX) January 17, 2021

Katie Nielsen felt it in the Tri-Valley area.