SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major-injury collision on the Bay Bridge east of the Treasure Island tunnel temporarily blocked eastbound lanes for over an hour early Sunday evening causing a serious traffic backup in San Francisco according to the California Highway Patrol.

Oakland Fire Department, San Francisco Fire Department, and California Highway Patrol responded.

Video posted to social media showed a number of motorcyclists weaving through stalled traffic in the Yerba Buena tunnel