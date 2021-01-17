SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A major-injury collision on the Bay Bridge east of the Treasure Island tunnel temporarily blocked eastbound lanes for over an hour early Sunday evening causing a serious traffic backup in San Francisco according to the California Highway Patrol.
Oakland Fire Department, San Francisco Fire Department, and California Highway Patrol responded.
Video posted to social media showed a number of motorcyclists weaving through stalled traffic in the Yerba Buena tunnel
Bikers on the Bay Bridge east bound. pic.twitter.com/WVO8ZyOXlP
— Lucia Sullivan (@SullivanLucia) January 18, 2021
***** MAJOR COLLISION INCIDENT*****
I-89 e/b (SFOBB), @ e/ of Treasure Island tunnel, the #1 and #2 lanes are blocked for major injury investigation. #3, 4, and 5 lanes are open. Unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/ljsXpzczpI
— CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) January 18, 2021