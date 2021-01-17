NAPA (CBS SF) — A Napa businessman has been arrested for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons and explosives and was being held on $5 million bail Saturday.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office said deputies obtained search warrants for the home and business of 44-year-old Ian Benjamin Rogers after receiving a tip that he possessed several illegal guns.

During the searches on Friday, investigators found more than 50 guns — several unregistered and/or illegal — more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and several pounds of gun powder.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Bomb Squad also located 5 pipe bombs inside a safe at Rogers’ business. All 5 pipe bombs were rendered safe without incident.

The Napa County Sheriff’s Office Twitter account posted about the arrest Saturday night.

Napa County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Ian Benjamin Rogers for possession of illegal assault rifles, automatic weapons, 5 pipe bombs, more than 15,000 rounds of ammunition and bomb making material. Mr. Rogers is facing 5 felonies and is being held on $5 million bail. pic.twitter.com/74gSEyEXnO — Napa County Sheriff's Office (@NapaSheriff) January 17, 2021

Rogers was detained and booked on five felony counts. He was being held on $5 million bail.

Due to the nature of the charges, Napa Sheriff’s detectives shared the evidence with federal and state authorities.