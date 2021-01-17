ROSS (CBS SF) — Joshua Irwin Schiller, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s brother-in-law, has been arrested in Ross for alleged domestic violence, police officials said.
Ross police said officers responded shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday to a disturbance at a residence.
Upon speaking with the residents and investigating the disturbance, responding officers determined Schiller had allegedly committed an act of domestic violence against his spouse/cohabitant.
According to police, the victim had visible injuries that were minor in nature and did not require immediate medical treatment.
Schiller was arrested and booked at Marin County Jail on suspicion of inflicting corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant.