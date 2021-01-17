COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District Saturday night that left at five people injured, according to authorities.

The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Taylor Streets in the Tenderloin.

The SFPD Tenderloin station Twitter account posted about the shooting about an hour later, saying that there were multiple San Francisco Fire units and other first responders at the scene for five victims suffering non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said firearms had recovered.

Officers are searching for a suspect, but there was no suspect description provided as of late Saturday.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415)575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.