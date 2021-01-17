SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco were investigating a shooting in the city’s Tenderloin District Saturday night that left at five people injured, according to authorities.
The shooting happened at around 9:45 p.m. at the intersection of Eddy and Taylor Streets in the Tenderloin.
The SFPD Tenderloin station Twitter account posted about the shooting about an hour later, saying that there were multiple San Francisco Fire units and other first responders at the scene for five victims suffering non-life threatening injuries.
Investigators said firearms had recovered.
Update: This investigation is active and we have 5 shooting victim's. Prelimary information is all victim's suffered non- life threatening injuries. Firearms have been recovered and @sfpdinvestigate Night Investigations Unit (NIU) has assumed the lead role in the investigation. https://t.co/8jO9q2gjjE
— SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 17, 2021
Officers are searching for a suspect, but there was no suspect description provided as of late Saturday.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the SFPD tip line at (415)575-4444. Tipsters can remain anonymous.