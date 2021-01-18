SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A female suspect was arrested early Monday after a frantic attempt to elude police on the streets of Oakland, across the Bay Bridge and into San Francisco where the pursuit came to an amid of massive shower of sparks.

A portion of the pursuit was captured on CHP helicopter video. Click to watch — https://fb.watch/35zlzC3Wwu/

The incident began in the early morning hours as a vehicle pursuit on I-580 by CHP Oakland officers. When the female driver exited onto the streets of Oakland, the CHP officers ended their ground pursue and turned over tracking the suspect to a CHP helicopter crew overhead.

Once she re-entered the highway, the ground officers rejoined the pursuit. By 2:24 a.m., the driver was racing across the Bay Bridge into San Francisco with patrol cars in pursuit.

As the vehicle exited the Bay Bridge, spike strips were deployed causing the vehicle to slow. After losing a tire and sparks flying through the air, the driver attempted to flee on foot. She was immediately arrested by officers from the San Francisco CHP Area who were following at a short distance behind.

No other details were immediately available.