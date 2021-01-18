OAKLAND (CBS SF): The Oakland Bridge saw massive traffic delays Monday afternoon due to law enforcement activity around the bridge’s toll plaza, the California Highway Patrol said.
#BayBridge – MAJOR delays getting to the toll plaza. Metering lights are on with a large law enforcement presence following last night's motorcycle incident that resulted in a fatality. #KCBSTraffic
— KCBS Radio – The Traffic Leader (@KCBSAMFMTraffic) January 18, 2021
Around 1:30 p.m., law enforcement shut down the Grand Avenue onramp for Westbound I-80, creating a traffic jam.
Grand Street onramp to 80w is closed apparently ?? #BayBridge pic.twitter.com/ZToIl6FyhA
— One quadrillion to the 4th power (@OTenant) January 18, 2021
Drivers reported a large law enforcement presence near the Bay Bridge toll plaza. CHP told KPIX that law enforcement gathered in preparation for the presidential inauguration on Wednesday. States have beefed up security around major metropolitan areas over concerns that there are groups planning to carry out violence in protest of President-elect Joe Biden’s win.
There were no updates on when traffic was expected to clear as of press time.
The traffic jam comes less than a day after a gang of dirt bike riders crossed the Bay Bridge going the wrong way. One of the bikes crashed and a passenger on it died after being thrown from the vehicle. The crash resulted in a massive traffic jam that took hours to clear.