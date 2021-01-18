FREMONT (CBS SF) — Downed power lines forced the shutdown of Interstate 680 in both directions for more than 2 hours between Milpitas and Fremont.
The closure affected the stretch of roadway between Scott Creek in Fremont and Jacklin Road in Milpitas. According to the traffic incident report, the lines were “sparking.”
The CHP issued a sig alert around 10 p.m. and drivers were warned to avoid the area.
Southbound lanes were reopened at about 11:34 p.m. and all lanes were open shortly after midnight.