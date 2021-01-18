PETALUMA (CBS SF) — A man was shot and died Monday afternoon in unincorporated Sonoma County just east of Petaluma, Sonoma County sheriff’s officials said.
Someone called the sheriff’s office at 2:40 p.m. and said a man had been shot in front of a home in the 700 block of Casa Grande Road.
Deputies responded and located the man. He died despite care by paramedics.
