OAKLAND (CBS SF) — One person died from a shooting early Monday morning in East Oakland, according to police.
Around 6:37 a.m., dispatchers received reports of a shooting at the 1200 block of 88th Avenue. Responding officers arrived to find a man suffering from gunshot wounds.
Emergency medical crews arrived to provide assistance but the victim died at the scene.
Police withheld the victim’s name pending family notification.
Detectives declared the incident a homicide and began investigating the shooting. They asked those who had information call the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at 238-7950.