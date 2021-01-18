PETALUMA (CBS SF) — Petaluma police requested the community’s assistance Monday with identifying the suspects of a burglary last week.

At 2:29 a.m. last Tuesday, two commercial work trucks were burglarized in the 1900 block of St. Augustine Way.

A residential security camera captured photos of the suspects committing one of the burglaries. With the camera footage, police were able to identify the suspect as males, as well as seeing two suspect vehicles at the scene, the first appearing to be a Chevrolet Tahoe and the second a silver sedan or small SUV.

Several additional auto-related thefts occurred on the same day in Petaluma. Anyone with additional information regarding these or other burglaries is asked to contact the Petaluma Police Department at (707) 778-4372.

