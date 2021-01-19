SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — PG&E has restored power to all but 7,200 Bay Area customers as of 9 p.m. Tuesday, following fierce winds overnight that had disrupted service to more than 51,000 customers as of Tuesday morning.
The largest remaining outages include 3,300 customers in the South Bay, 2,100 on the Peninsula, and 1,670 in the East Bay.
“Since the winds started blowing around 8 p.m. on Monday, approximately 286,000 customers lost power due to the severe weather” in Northern California, the utility reported. “As of 4 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, power had been restored to about 208,000 customers with about 78,000 remaining out of power.”
Maximum gusts of 97 and 96 mph were recorded at the Santa Fe Geothermal and Pine Flat Road weather stations in Sonoma County and stations in Contra Costa, Tuolumne, Kern, Santa Clara and Calaveras counties all had gust readings exceeding 80 mph, PG&E said.
PG&E advises that people avoid touching or trying to move power lines, keep a backup phone, secure outdoor furniture and use generators safely. Generators should be installed by a licensed electrician and placed in a well-ventilated area. People can report downed power lines by calling 911 then PG&E at 1 (800)743-5000.
A PG&E outage map is available at https://pgealerts.alerts.pge.com/outages/map/.