SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose will be lighting up local landmarks on Tuesday evening as part of a nationwide memorial for the 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

The memorial is part of the inauguration of President-elect Joseph R. Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala D. Harris.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo along with Councilmember Sylvia Arenas and other city leaders and community partners will hold a moment of silence at 5:25 p.m. on Facebook live.

After that, San Jose City Hall, the SAP Center, Avaya Stadium, Levi’s Stadium, San Jose’s Convention Center and Historic Theaters will be lit for the memorial.

“Our community has endured much grieving, as we remember the many friends, loved ones, and neighbors we have lost to COVID,” said Liccardo. Let us remember, and honor those we love, with this memorial.”

It has been nearly a year since the first American died from COVID-19–57-year-old San Jose resident Patricia Dowd. Dowd died on Feb. 6, 2020 and since then, the nation has lost 400,000 people, of which 8% were from California.

Santa Clara County has the highest COVID-19 death toll of Bay Area counties with 1,077 deaths and ranks 7th in the state.

However, in terms of the death toll rate per 100,000 people, Santa Clara County ranks 28th in the state out of 58 counties.

The county concurrently worries about “next steps,” as ICU capacity remains at an all-time low with 16 ICU beds currently available in the county, and vaccines are being distributed slowly. Additionally, small businesses are closing at significant rates, residents are unable to pay rent, and families are struggling to balance work, childcare and distance learning.

“The effects of this pandemic will be felt for generations,” Liccardo said.