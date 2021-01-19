MILPITAS (KPIX) — A San Jose woman has been charged with homicide after colliding with a seven-year-old boy in an alleged stolen vehicle, according to the Milpitas Police Department.

Kristalinna Pacheco, 36, faces charges of homicide, hit and run causing injury or death, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Pacheco has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.

San Jose Police say the vehicle, a 2015 White Lexus R35, was stolen along Oakland Road in San Jose on January 2, and was used in an armed robbery at the Shoe Palace near Bascom Avenue and San Carlos Street January 18.

Monday afternoon, Milpitas Police officers spotted the stolen car on E. Calaveras Boulevard, near N. Park Victoria Drive. The vehicle “drove away at a high rate of speed. The officers did not attempt to stop the vehicle or pursue it,” according to a press release from Milpitas Police Lt. Tyler Jamison.

A surveillance camera captured the ensuing fatal collision at N. Park Victoria and Kennedy Drives. The Lexus traveled through the stop sign and struck the boy in the crosswalk, and did not appear to stop after the impact. The boy’s father was immediately behind him, his sister was immediately in front. All three were riding bicycles.

A Milpitas police officer administered first aid to the boy moments after the impact.

“Tragically, despite the efforts of first responders and medical staff, the 7-year-old child passed away at a local hospital. Our thoughts and prayers are with the young child’s family and our community. We are all deeply impacted by the senseless and tragic loss of life,” said Jamison.

The victim’s father identified the boy as Haolan Chen, who attended Merryhill Elementary.

An officer witnessed Pacheco exit the vehicle and attempt to flee at N. Park Victoria Dr. and Nicklaus Avenue. A male passenger in the Lexus climbed into the driver seat and left the scene, leaving Pacheco behind. Officers arrested Pacheco, but later ended the chase with the male driver, according to Lt. Jamison.

Newark Police recovered the unoccupied stolen Lexus today in the city of Newark, and towed it back to Milpitas for evidence processing.

The male suspect was last seen wearing a hat and glasses, with blonde hair.

Milpitas Police say anyone with information can call Milpitas Police at (408) 586-2400. For anonymous tips, call the Crime Tip Hotline at (408) 586-2500. Tips can also be submitted online at http://www.ci.milpitas.ca.gov/crimetip.