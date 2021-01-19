SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A Stockton man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after his passenger died while they were involved in a California Highway Patrol pursuit of a group of dirt bikers who created mayhem on the streets of Oakland, San Francisco and on the Bay Bridge.

Humza Zahoor, 20, has been booked into the San Francisco County jail in connection with the Sunday crash that killed 20-year-old Christopher Lee of Beaumont, Texas.

According to the CHP, officers initially responded just after 5 p.m. for a report of a sideshow involving as many as 15 dirt bikes heading toward the Bay Bridge.

When CHP patrol cars encountered the bikes on the bridge’s eastbound lanes, the riders allegedly turned around and began heading in the wrong direction.

The riders then exited at the Sterling Street and Fourth Street off-ramps, traversed downtown San Francisco and re-entered the bridge the wrong way on the Fremont Street on-ramp, heading east on the upper deck of the westbound Bay Bridge.

Lee, who was part of the group of dirt bike riders, then crashed his bike near the Treasure Island ramp, prompting another biker from the group, later identified as Zahoor, to pick up Lee, CHP officials said.

As officers pursued the pair, Zahoor attempted to evade officers by trying to jump a median wall. Zahoor, however, crashed into the wall, causing Lee to be ejected onto the Bay Bridge, where a pickup truck struck and killed him.

Dr. Ada Wells posted video on Twitter showing motorcyclists popping wheelies as they headed towards San Francisco in the afternoon.

So what is going on on the #baybridge today. Went for a walk on the eastern span when 100’s of motorbikes, ATV’s, and motorcycles crossed into #sanfrancisco, popping wheelies. pic.twitter.com/gTUIfgWCqK — Dr. Ada Wells DPT (@ProBalanceTV) January 17, 2021

Another clip posted on Twitter showed a group on similar vehicles pulling stunts as they rode through downtown Oakland.

Walking down the street saw a couple dozen dirt bikes/ATV's riding through Downtown Oakland just a few minutes ago. Don't know who they were with.. First action I've seen on the 17th#OaklandCA #Oakland #BikerGang#Protests #Capitol #Militia #California #SanFrancisco pic.twitter.com/lhWuyZ8rIj — 🌐 Squire News (@GSquire86) January 17, 2021

Video posted to social media showed a number of motorcyclists weaving through stalled traffic in the Yerba Buena tunnel.

Bikers on the Bay Bridge east bound. pic.twitter.com/WVO8ZyOXlP — Lucia Sullivan (@SullivanLucia) January 18, 2021

As a result of the collision, two lanes of eastbound I-80 east of the Treasure Island tunnel were shut down for hours Sunday evening, causing major delays. According to CHP, all lanes were reopened as of 9:10 p.m. Sunday.