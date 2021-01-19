HALF MOON BAY (KPIX 5) — The search was suspended Tuesday for a Fremont boy washed out to sea the day before at Cowell Ranch State Beach in San Mateo County.

His death is yet another tragic reminder of the unforgiving power of the sea.

The search for 12-year old Arunay Pruthi, which began Monday afternoon, ended at 11:47 a.m. Tuesday morning.

“The Coast Guard’s object when it searches is for a rescue,” said USCG Capt. Howard Wright. “When we’re no longer confident that we’re able to rescue a victim alive, we will suspend the search.”

Arunay jumped in to try to rescue his father and little brother who were swept off the beach by a huge wave. Those two were able to get out of the water, but Arunay was carried off by a rip current.

As family and friends now continue the search on their own, it is hard for Arunay’s father Tarun to understand how a day at the beach could have gone so wrong.

“It was just very big waves, I guess. We didn’t expect it,” Tarun said. “The waves were pretty big. It threw me around for a while. I just managed to barely make it.”

The family later set up a Facebook page that will include updates to the search for Arunay.

It has been a deadly couple of weeks for people being pulled into the sea by the treacherous surf. And many of them had no idea they were in danger.

KPIX 5 reporter John Ramos experienced that last week on Ocean Beach in San Francisco. While shooting a standup far up the beach — maybe 50 yards from the water line — Ramos thought he was out of harm’s way.

But as he continued shooting with his back to the ocean, a sneaker wave moved up the beach, hitting him at about knee high. He saw it at the last moment and was able to keep his feet, but was a big enough wave that it could have easily dragged a child back into the pounding surf.

Man is no match for the power of the sea and because of it, Turan lost his son and Arunay lost his life.

“He got pulled in because he went to save us,” Tarun said. “And he just couldn’t make it back.”