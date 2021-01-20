COTATI (CBS SF) – The Cotati Police Department is asking the public to help its search for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday night.
Bella Chamberlin was last seen about 9:15 p.m. and left her residence with an unknown male. She may be in the Modesto area, police said.
Chamberlin is described as white, about 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with long red hair in a pony tail.
Anyone with information that can assist the search is asked to call 911 or contact Cotati police at (707) 792-4611.
