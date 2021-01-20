COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
CBSN Bay AreaWatch Now
Filed Under:Cotati, Missing, Missing teen

COTATI (CBS SF) – The Cotati Police Department is asking the public to help its search for a 15-year-old girl missing since Monday night.

Bella Chamberlin was last seen about 9:15 p.m. and left her residence with an unknown male. She may be in the Modesto area, police said.

Chamberlin is described as white, about 5-foot-1, 110 pounds, with long red hair in a pony tail.

Bella Chamberlain was last seen in Cotati on January 18, 2021. (Cotati Police Department)

Bella Chamberlain was last seen in Cotati on January 18, 2021. (Cotati Police Department)

Anyone with information that can assist the search is asked to call 911 or contact Cotati police at (707) 792-4611.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.